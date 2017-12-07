Chase for Wawa robbery suspects ends in crash

Sources say two people were arrested Thursday afternoon after a robbery on Staples Mill Road in Henrico.

Police chased the suspects, who crashed into a ditch in front of a home on Hungary Road near Lydell Drive, after a robbery at Wawa at 8851 Staples Mill Road.

The incident caused Brookland Middle School to go on lockdown, which has been lifted.

No injured were reported.

