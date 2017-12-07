Henrico police search for persons of interest in several crimes

Henrico police are searching for the persons of interest in connection with several crimes in the county's West End.

Police say a car was stolen, as well as things from other vehicles during the early morning hours of Dec. 4.

The two people captured on surveillance video are considered as persons of interest in these crimes.

Anyone who has any information on the crimes is asked to call Henrico police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

