VDOT prepares for possibility of wintry weather

The Virginia Department of Transportation is on standby due to the possibility of wintry weather.

On Thursday, they tweeted they are monitoring forecasts and pavement temperatures and will respond as needed.

We’re closely monitoring forecasts & pavement temperatures ahead of potential wintry weather this weekend. We’re on standby & ready to respond as needed. @VaDOT #VDOT #snowprep #snow https://t.co/c6bozfFDSi — VDOT Richmond (@VaDOTRVA) December 7, 2017

It was announced Thursday that the Richmond region has $13.5 million budgeted for snow removal and 1,200 pieces of snow removal equipment available for use that includes plows and salt spreaders.

VDOT also says it has 62,000 tons of salt and 217,000 gallons of brine to help keep the roads clear.

They say their goal is to have all state-maintained roads passable within 48 hours after a winter weather event...

Our NBC12 First Alert Weather team says there is a possibility of some slushy snow between Friday and Saturday.

