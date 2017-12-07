VDOT prepares for possibility of wintry weather

A water main break in Henrico is expected to impact about 40 homes and a school through Saturday morning.More >>
A water main break in Henrico is expected to impact about 40 homes and a school through Saturday morning.More >>
1-3" snow forecast for #RVA, with higher amounts possible.More >>
1-3" snow forecast for #RVA, with higher amounts possible.More >>
Two Hanover County sisters collected toys over the last two months to deliver to children near Houston.More >>
Two Hanover County sisters collected toys over the last two months to deliver to children near Houston.More >>
Earlier this year, the FBI had said it was looking for the same man in bank robberies in Spotsylvania, Mechanicsville and Henrico.More >>
Earlier this year, the FBI had said it was looking for the same man in bank robberies in Spotsylvania, Mechanicsville and Henrico.More >>
This holiday season, more retailers are offering price matches, and in some cases, extra discounts to try to compete with Amazon.More >>
This holiday season, more retailers are offering price matches, and in some cases, extra discounts to try to compete with Amazon.More >>
A Southwest Arkansas sheriff's deputy knew something was amiss when a car with no headlights on drove by about 18 minutes past midnight. But what ultimately was found in that vehicle turned out to be more than one likely would have imagined.More >>
A Southwest Arkansas sheriff's deputy knew something was amiss when a car with no headlights on drove by about 18 minutes past midnight. But what ultimately was found in that vehicle turned out to be more than one likely would have imagined.More >>
Warning: Details in this story could be disturbing to some.More >>
Warning: Details in this story could be disturbing to some.More >>
A father defended his family when he shot and killed an armed robber who aimed a gun at them while they ate dinner in a Popeye's restaurant.More >>
A father defended his family when he shot and killed an armed robber who aimed a gun at them while they ate dinner in a Popeye's restaurant.More >>
Pope said the phrase 'lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil' is a bad translation of the prayer.More >>
Pope said the phrase 'lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil' is a bad translation of the prayer.More >>
The fire broke out Thursday amid dry, hot, windy conditions across the region that would be extreme for any season, but are especially stunning just two weeks from winter.More >>
The fire broke out Thursday amid dry, hot, windy conditions across the region that would be extreme for any season, but are especially stunning just two weeks from winter.More >>
A former priest has been convicted of the 1960 slaying of a South Texas teacher and one-time beauty queen who was a member of the parish he served.More >>
A former priest has been convicted of the 1960 slaying of a South Texas teacher and one-time beauty queen who was a member of the parish he served.More >>
A woman who accused Roy Moore of sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager will present evidence confirming that he did sign her yearbook, according to her attorney.More >>
A woman who accused Roy Moore of sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager will present evidence confirming that he did sign her yearbook, according to her attorney.More >>
Samsung Electronics America is set to expand its Newberry-based operation to support more than 1,000 local jobs by 2020 with a little help from the University of South Carolina and Clemson University.More >>
Samsung Electronics America is set to expand its Newberry-based operation to support more than 1,000 local jobs by 2020 with a little help from the University of South Carolina and Clemson University.More >>
Several schools and businesses have closed Friday, December 8 due to snowfall in the Sand Mountain area.More >>
Several schools and businesses have closed Friday, December 8 due to snowfall in the Sand Mountain area.More >>