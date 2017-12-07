Puuurfect timing: Officer saves kitten on interstate median

Talk about perfect - or, rather, "puuurfect" - timing.

During a recent traffic stop, Henrico Police Officer McGuire saw a frightened kitten running through a median on I-64.

"Without hesitation, McGuire walked towards the kitten - careful not to scare it into traffic," the Henrico Police Department said on Twitter.

PUUURFECT TIMING FOR A TRAFFIC STOP

During a recent traffic stop, Henrico Police Officer McGuire noticed a frightened kitten running through the center grassy median of I-64. Without hesitation, McGuire walked towards the kitten – careful not to scare it into traffic …?? pic.twitter.com/8wvkGzDaF1 — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) December 7, 2017

In the video, McGuire showed off the kitten, who appeared to be doing well.

