Puuurfect timing: Officer saves kitten on interstate median

By David Hylton, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Henrico Police Dept)
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

Talk about perfect - or, rather, "puuurfect" - timing.

During a recent traffic stop, Henrico Police Officer McGuire saw a frightened kitten running through a median on I-64. 

"Without hesitation, McGuire walked towards the kitten - careful not to scare it into traffic," the Henrico Police Department said on Twitter

In the video, McGuire showed off the kitten, who appeared to be doing well.

