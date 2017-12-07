Woman to host networking event for creative professionals

Lee Herron Salter, the creative director at the Lee Salter Creative Firm is hosting a networking event for creative professionals in Richmond.

The event will be a networking mixer for graphic artists, fashion designers, photographers and more.

The event is being held from 7 to 9 p.m. Dec. 14 at Club CEO, 715 E. 4th St. in Richmond.

It’s a free event and you can sign up here.

Salter said there will be refreshments, too.

"It’s for entrepreneurs who feel stuck," Salter said, "who feel like they started this business but it can be so much more. They can’t expand their minds to think where can this go, then this is the event for you. If you're looking for that opportunity to gain clientele, to get your name out there, to show what you can do then I think this is the event for them as well."

