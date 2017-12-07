Virginia near top of 'Pest-iest State' list

Virginians, you've got a pest problem. Specifically, you have a mosquito problem.

Terminix said this week that Virginia is No. 4 on the top "Pest-iest States" list as residents in the Commonwealth "chatted the most on social media about their mosquito problems."

The top issue around the country is bed bugs, which had the "highest online search volume of any pest this year" with more than 7.3 million searches.

The runners-up were scorpions, spiders and silverfish.

Beating out Virginia as the pest-iest states were New York, Texas and Washington, D.C.

California was just behind Virginia.

"Ultimately, the collective data shows that people are constantly searching for answers to their pest problems - a lot," Terminix said. "Even states with cooler climates, such as Alaska, made their voices heard about pests that creep, buzz and crawl."

