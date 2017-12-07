Internet users plan to protest outside of Verizon stores

Internet users are planning to protest outside of Verizon stores across the country against the rollback of net neutrality protections.

According to the event's website, people are protesting FCC Chairman Ajit Pai’s plan to gut net neutrality. The protest comes one week before the FCC's expected vote.

Net neutrality means that all content should be treated equally.

A protest will be happening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Verizon store in Innsbrook, located at 4028 Cox Road.

Pai previously worked for Verizon before he became an FCC chairman.

