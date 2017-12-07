Police: 'Monument Avenue will be open as usual' on Saturday

Richmond police say Monument Avenue will be open as usual on Saturday.

The CSA II: New Confederate States of America says they will be holding another rally on Dec. 9 regarding the Confederate monuments on Monument Avenue. Organizers say they want to hold a rally "the right way."

A member of the group, Tara Brandau, says they did not get a fair chance to protest at the Sept. 16 rally. She says the group feels they were escorted away from the Lee Monument too quickly by police.

Police say if an assembly happens on Saturday, they will be prepared to manage the crowd and maintaining public safety.

"We ask anyone who comes to Monument Avenue to be cooperative and non-confrontational. They should stay out of the roadway, remain on the sidewalks and cross in the crosswalks," said Richmond police. "There will be zero tolerance for misbehavior."

No one has applied for a permit, according to police.

