Search warrants: Radford student forced to drink until he passed out

Police in Radford are investigating a party thrown by a disbanded fraternity near the university.

A search warrant revealed a student was branded on his backside with what police say could be the fraternity's insignia. The search warrant also revealed the student was forced to drink until he passed out, according to NBC affiliate WSLS.

The victim is one of 15 other potential new members, who were not only forced to drink but had their phones taken.

Investigators told WSLS it was part of an agreement the fraternity had with strippers at the party.

Police have now confiscated several of those phones, as well as computers along with DNA swabs and drug paraphernalia.

