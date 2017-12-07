Gun displayed during argument near VCU's campus

VCU police alerted students and faculty after someone pulled out a gun near the dorms.

Campus police say it started with an argument that quickly escalated.

The victim told officers that a silver handgun was displayed but was never pointed at him. This happened around 11:30 p.m. on West Grace Street.

After the argument, the suspect ran towards Laurel Street and then to West Franklin Street.

The victim says the offender is a thin bearded man and that he was wearing a teal sweatshirt with Universal Studios written on the front in yellow letters.

