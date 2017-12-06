STAY SAFE: Hundreds injured daily during holiday decorating

Holiday decorations send 240 people to emergency rooms daily from November to December.More >>
Holiday decorations send 240 people to emergency rooms daily from November to December.More >>
A New Kent woman is reduced to tears after she says workers damaged her floors while delivering a fridge she purchased from Sears.More >>
A New Kent woman is reduced to tears after she says workers damaged her floors while delivering a fridge she purchased from Sears.More >>
Jacqueline Gee paid for bigger doorways for her wheelchair. The project started out great, but there's a major disagreement over what those doors look like and how they work.More >>
Jacqueline Gee paid for bigger doorways for her wheelchair. The project started out great, but there's a major disagreement over what those doors look like and how they work.More >>
Several NBC12 viewers take action and send in donations after seeing Cassandra Winston's painful struggle to transport her 24-year-old child.More >>
Several NBC12 viewers take action and send in donations after seeing Cassandra Winston's painful struggle to transport her 24-year-old child.More >>
Retailers aren't the only ones hoping for your holiday dollars - scammers are out and really good this year.More >>
Retailers aren't the only ones hoping for your holiday dollars - scammers are out and really good this year.More >>