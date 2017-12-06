Sex offender arrested after volunteering with children at Ashland martial arts center

Justin Dutcher is charged with parole violation and failing to update offender registration requirements. He allegedly never told the World Class Martial Arts Center about his troubled past.More >>
Two Hanover sisters, who held a toy drive for children impacted by Hurricane Harvey, left for Texas on Wednesday morning.
Two Hanover County sisters collected toys over the last two months to deliver to children near Houston.
The Hanover Sheriff's Office is holding a presentation to help community members prepare in case you are ever involved in an active shooter situation.
An adult and child were injured during two separate incidents in the Mechanicsville Christmas Parade on Sunday.
