Thieves steal $37K worth of mowers from Chesterfield Parks

Chesterfield Police are looking for the suspect or suspects who stole $37,000 worth of commercial mowers.

It happened at Chesterfield Parks on Early Settlers Road, sometime overnight between Sunday and Monday.

Call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 if you have any information that can help.

