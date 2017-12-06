Man charged with assaulting University of Richmond officer

A 23-year-old man faces a felony charge of assaulting a University of Richmond police officer.

Police say Thomas A. Pena also faces misdemeanor charges of sexual battery, drunk in public and resisting arrest charges in the incident from earlier this week.

UR officials would not say whether or not Pena is a student.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12