Woman claims Sears fridge delivery damaged floors

A New Kent woman is reduced to tears after she says workers damaged her floors while delivering a fridge she purchased from Sears.

This has been going on for months now, and she called NBC12 desperate for relief.

"My life has been on hold, sleepless nights, wake up in the middle of the night going, 'what am I going to do, who am I going to call now,' and it's just so frustrating,” said Jan Whisner.

She is frustrated because of what she says happened to her wood floors back in April while workers were delivering a refrigerator she purchased from Sears.

She says while workers were removing her old refrigerator, they left visible scratches - some of them zig zagged, some in straight lines. Whisner says she tried talking to the workers on the spot.

“I called them back in here to look at it, and they said they did not do that,” Whisner said. “They wouldn't even speak to us, they left. The refrigerator wasn't even put up - or I guess you would say installed - and they left and left everything a mess here.”

Over the next seven months, Whisner made numerous phone calls to Sears, the delivery subcontractor, and finally to the insurance company representing the delivery company. Whisner says the one in charge at the delivery company offered to pay her $2100 to repair the floor, but she says that would not cover the cost of the damages.

“You can't just patch it, because I've already asked Joe Bell from Joe Bell flooring 'could you do that?' and he said no, because you would really notice it if you did.”

So she kept making phone calls but kept hitting brick walls.

"I've talked to so many people, and that's all I've got was 'I'll get back to you in 28 hours,' '42 hours,' '72 hours' and nobody has ever gotten back to me,” Whisner said.

Finally, she received a letter from the insurance company representing the trucking company denying her claim. She turned to 12 On Your Side.

“I want my floors back. I have beautiful floors. It's what sold my house,” Whisner said. “But I don't want any zig zags on my floor.”

NBC12 called Sears corporate headquarters, and a staffer there said they would look into this and get back to us. We are still waiting to hear back.

"They need to step up to the plate and see what they've done and take care of it,” Whisner said.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12