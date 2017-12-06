McDonald's dollar menu returning

McDonald's dollar menu is coming back next month.

However, not all items will be sold for $1. There will be a few things sold for $2 or $3.

McDonald's will be relaunching the dollar menu on Jan. 4.

The announcement comes when other fast-food giants, like Taco Bell, are increasing up to 20 items to their dollar menu.

