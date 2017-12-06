Virginia inspection stickers get new spot on your windshield

Virginia state inspection stickers will no longer be placed in the bottom center of your windshield.

Instead, they will be placed in the bottom corner of the driver's side because of safety reasons. The change in location will also apply to other authorized stickers.

"The relocation stems from the fact that automobile manufacturers now offer crash avoidance technology in many of their vehicles. In such vehicles, the new technology utilizes the center of the windshield. Therefore the placement of items in that area, including stickers, could prevent crash avoidance systems from operating properly," Virginia State Police said.

This will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2018.

This does not apply to your current sticker.

"Existing Virginia vehicle inspection stickers are to remain in their current position – in the bottom center of the windshield. Once a vehicle is inspected and issued a 2019 sticker, the new inspection sticker must be placed in the lower left corner, which is consistent with other states across the nation," police said.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12