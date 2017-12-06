Police: BB gun found in student's backpack at Monacan HS

A student at Monacan High School may have brought a weapon on school property on Tuesday, according to Chesterfield police.

On Dec. 5, police say the student ran out of the school but left his backpack behind. A BB gun was found inside of his backpack. The school resource officer confiscated the BB gun.

Police say they received a report that someone matching the student's description was seen in a nearby neighborhood. Officers responded and found the student and the car that was waiting to pick him up.

According to Chesterfield police, the officer filed a juvenile criminal complaint on the 16-year-old for possession of a weapon on school property.

Police say the driver of the car, who is also 16 years old, was wanted on a detention order for a felony assault in connection with an event on Nov. 27. The incident involved a 17-year-old boy being struck by a BB gun fired by someone in a passing car. The 17-year-old suffered minor injuries.

Police say the two 16-year-olds knew each other, but they do not believe the incidents are related.

There is no word on whether if Monacan High School was placed on lockdown on Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12