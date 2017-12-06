Family spreads awareness about child with rare cancer

A Chesterfield family received the shock of a lifetime after their five-year-old little boy was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer that impacts just 325 kids nationwide a year. On Wednesday, the family spoke to NBC12 in hopes of spreading awareness about the disease.

Jaydn Zach was diagnosed with Stage I embryonal rhabdomyosarcoma, otherwise known as ERMS, which that affects the soft bones and tissue. It happened back in May.

"Shortly after he turned five, he had a small swelling in his eye," said Marina Allen, Jaydn’s mother.

At first, Marina, and Jaydn's father, Sean, thought it was just a sty.

"But the swelling kept increasing," Allen said.

So for two days, Marina and Sean brought little Jaydn back and forth from the emergency room to the Virginia Eye Institute.

"They found it was highly likely it was cancer," Allen said.

Allen said Jaydn’s doctor only treats two to three embryonal rhabdomyosarcoma patients a year. The diagnosis was in May and the past six months have been a whirlwind.

"Surgery initially, and then chemo and radiation. We just finished 24 weeks," Allen said.

"We just wanted to do chemo. The first results from the first round of chemo, it didn't spread, but it had no results so we were forced to do radiation," Zach said.

On Friday, Dec. 8, the family will find out if the treatment has helped. Jaydn's is expected to get an MRI and a pet scan.

"Obviously as a mom, I think it took a huge toll on me. He's our one and only," Allen said.

"You tell yourself you're not going to think about the worst, but it's easy to," Zach said.

The family is trying to stay optimistic and keep life as "normal" as possible for their baby boy. Meanwhile, they are spreading awareness about their son's condition.

"I think you have to take it one day at a time," Allen said.

