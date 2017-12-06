First-year teacher awarded for her love for teaching

A teacher in her first year at Dinwiddie High School is this month's NBC12 and Henrico Federal Credit Union's Excellence in Education Award recipient.

Crystal Giannini has a “love for teaching and a love for students that is inimitable," said the person who nominated Giannini for the award, which includes a $100 gift card.

Here's the full statement from Giannini’s nomination:

First of all, Crystal works with struggling readers. She integrates best practices along with her perfect blend of optimism, humor and dashes of 21st century reality. Another veteran teacher was overheard saying that 'Crystal was what I needed to feel good about teaching again.'

Additionally, though she is young, she is also wise in how she relates to students as well as her colleagues; she learns from all experiences: good, bad, or indifferent. Crystal lifts the mood wherever she is, but she is also heavily serious about her students’ learning.

She provides alternate seating and centers to keep her students interested and to assess them in different ways, including making use of excellent data-driven technology through the Read 180 program.

Crystal’s teaching has gotten her student’s and colleagues’ attention, yet she hasn’t bulldozed her way in. She simply effervesces a love for teaching and a love for students that is inimitable.

