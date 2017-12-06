NBC12 joins Radiothon to benefit children's hospital

NBC12 is teaming up with three other radio stations on Dec. 6 and 7 for the 36 Hours for Kids Radiothon.

Money raised during the event - which is in partnership with Mix 98.1, Q94, 1140 WRVA and BIG 98.5 - will benefit the Children's Hospital of Richmond.

Donations can be made online or by calling 804-228-KIDS.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12