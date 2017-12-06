NBC12 joins Radiothon to benefit children's hospital - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

NBC12 joins Radiothon to benefit children's hospital

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

NBC12 is teaming up with three other radio stations on Dec. 6 and 7 for the 36 Hours for Kids Radiothon. 

Money raised during the event - which is in partnership with Mix 98.1, Q94, 1140 WRVA and BIG 98.5 - will benefit the Children's Hospital of Richmond. 

Donations can be made online or by calling 804-228-KIDS.

