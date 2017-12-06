Hanover sisters heading to Houston to drop off toys for Harvey victims

Two Hanover sisters, who held a toy drive for children impacted by Hurricane Harvey, left for Texas on Wednesday morning.

Madie Nuckols, 8, and her 11-year-old sister Cloe collected toys for the last two months.

They’ve received donations from people at their church, Hanover County Schools, and even local businesses.

They collected enough toys to give to almost 800 students at Ashbel Smith Elementary School, which is right outside of Houston.

The sisters and their parents left for Texas around 4 a.m. and will be arriving on Friday.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12