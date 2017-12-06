More men are buying groceries

Who does the grocery shopping in your house?

Despite most of the ads you see on television, that person pushing the cart is not always a woman.

A recent men's health survey found that 84 percent of the men who responded say they are now the primary shopper in their household.

Supermarket guru Phil Lempert says that may be a little high since only men were surveyed, but there is no doubt the number of male food shoppers is up.

He says it's now about 50-50 men and women, but stores need to take note because the ways men and women shop for food are very different.

"Typically, a woman has a shopping list and is planning for a whole week, many meals. A male, well, that's just about one meal, an occasion. They are 'hunter gatherers. They go into the store, find what they need, and they get out," said Lempert.

Experts say men often like non-traditional options such as club, convenience or online stores because of their flexibility.

Brands need to remember that convenience is key since men browse less than women.

By the way, the shopping carries over into the kitchen.

Nearly three-quarters of the guys who took part in the men's health survey said they had prepared meals for others.

