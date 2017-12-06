Oreo announces mystery flavor

The case of Oreo's mystery flavor has been solved.

The flavor is Fruity Pebbles cereal.

The cookies hit the shelves back in October. Oreo held a contest to guess the flavor, and they received thousands of entries from people hoping to crack the case.

The $50,000 grand prize will be awarded to one lucky winner next week.

