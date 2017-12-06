Thomas Dale grad dies after multi-vehicle crash on I-95

A Thomas Dale High School graduate died after a crash on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield early Wednesday morning. The crash involved three vehicles, including a tractor-trailer.

Jailyn Richad Allred, 20, was driving a Saturn sedan the wrong way in the southbound lanes, according to Virginia State Police. Allred struck a woman driving a Nissan Altima, head-on, just after 4 a.m., near exit 58.

A tractor-trailer then came upon the crash and swerved to avoid hitting the two cars, causing it to jackknife into the jersey wall. The 18-wheeler went into the northbound lanes.

Investigators say Allred died at the hospital.

The driver of the other car was transported to Southside Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Ritch Allred, Jailyn’s father, last saw his son this past Thanksgiving, when Jailyn visited him in North Carolina.

Allred said his son played varsity football and ran track for Thomas Dale High School. Jailyn also worked 60-hour weeks at both Pizza Hut and McDonalds to help support his family.

Both Chesterfield and Colonial Heights fire departments cleaned up the fuel spill for several hours after the crash. All lanes have reopened.

Alcohol is being considered a factor in the accident. The crash remains under investigation.

Despite the accident Wednesday morning, drunk driving fatalities across the state are down by 67 deaths, compared to this time last year, according to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles website. Chesterfield has tallied half as many drunk driving fatalities as 2016, as 2017 comes to a close.

Holidays are an especially dangerous time for drunk driving, according to Mothers Against Drunk Driving representatives. Last year, 115 people were killed during Christmas week across the nation, reported the organization. MADD continues to encourage everyone to have a designated driver anytime drinking is involved.

