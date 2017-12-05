Families of homicide victims gather for annual vigil in Henrico

Henrico County held its annual Homicide Vigil for any family whose loved one has been murdered.

This year, sadly, 25 new families are coping with this heartbreak. The community came together just weeks before the holidays to give the families a hopeful reminder.

Some of these families have been coming to the Henrico Homicide Vigil for years, to gather around this tree and tell their stories - all unique and all so personal.

The holidays are hard for many of us, missing those who we've lost through the years. For these families, their loved ones' lives weren't lost - they were taken.

Organizers of the Henrico Homicide Vigil say the tree is very popular on Christmas Eve. A lot of the families who tied a ribbon on here will come back to connect with their loved ones.

