Families of homicide victims gather for annual vigil in Henrico

Henrico County held its annual Homicide Vigil for any family whose loved one has been murdered. This year, sadly, 25 new families are coping with this heartbreak.More >>
Henrico County held its annual Homicide Vigil for any family whose loved one has been murdered. This year, sadly, 25 new families are coping with this heartbreak.More >>
Fifteen guns have been found going through the security checkpoints at Richmond International Airport this year, which is eight more than last year, according to Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials.More >>
Fifteen guns have been found going through the security checkpoints at Richmond International Airport this year, which is eight more than last year, according to Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials.More >>
Police say Sedarius Robinson is responsible for the shooting that happened on East Ladies Mile Road and Delmont Street.More >>
Police say Sedarius Robinson is responsible for the shooting that happened on East Ladies Mile Road and Delmont Street.More >>
After an uproar over plans to call the facility the "Maggie Lena Walker Apartments," the new owners just announced the complex will be named "St. Luke Apartments."More >>
After an uproar over plans to call the facility the "Maggie Lena Walker Apartments," the new owners just announced the complex will be named "St. Luke Apartments."More >>
Henrico police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning shooting.More >>
Henrico police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning shooting.More >>