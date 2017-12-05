Shaka Smart returns to Siegel Center, Longhorns beat VCU 71-67 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Shaka Smart returns to Siegel Center, Longhorns beat VCU 71-67

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Shaka Smart returned to a standing ovation at the Siegel Center on Tuesday night, as his Longhorns faced off against the Rams to win 71-67.

Smart, who coached the Rams for six seasons and won 163 games as their coach, claimed career victory No. 200.

Texas (6-2) led 57-38 with 12 minutes left, then almost gave the game away. VCU (5-4) used a 25-5 run to take the lead at 63-62.

The Rams are an improving 3-point shooting team and got themselves back in the game from beyond the arc. Khris Lane made four 3-pointers in the second half and De'Riante Jenkins made one with 18.5 seconds left to get them within 69-67.

VCU faces Seton Hall in the Never Forget Tribute Classic in Newark, New Jersey.

