Shaka Smart returns to Siegel Center, Longhorns beat VCU 71-67

The Rams used a 25-5 run to take the lead late in the game, but Texas had just enough down the stretch to top VCU, 71-67.More >>
Shaka Smart made his return to Richmond as the head coach of Texas on Tuesday, and said he found a balance between coaching his team and seeing old friends and fans during his stay.More >>
Shaka Smart makes his return to the Siegel Center on Tuesday as the head coach of Texas, but hasn't forgotten about the people who made his time at VCU memorable, based on his Monday remarks.More >>
Mike Rhoades and VCU meet Shaka Smart and Texas on Tuesday night. Rhoades and Smart are longtime friends, and the Rams' head coach says he and Smart root for each other, except for 40 minutes on Tuesday.More >>
