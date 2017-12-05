Man shot at Petersburg apartment; 3 suspects on the run

Petersburg Police are searching for three people after a shooting Tuesday night.

It happened outside an apartment complex on Stately Court.

Police say the suspects approached the victim and all three started shooting.

The victim was hit in the arm. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released a description of the suspects at this time.

Call Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 if you have any information that can help.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12