Chesterfield Police investigate robbery at Subway

Chesterfield Police are on the scene of an armed robbery Tuesday night.

It happened at the Subway in the 10000 block of Midlothian Turnpike. The suspect came in with a hand gun and demanded cash, but he was unable to get any money and ran off.

Police say the suspect is a "black male, mid 20’s, average height and weight, wearing dark jacket over a light colored hoodie, and light colored pants armed with a handgun."

No one was injured.

A K-9 unit is at the scene searching for the suspect.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12