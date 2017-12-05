3 injured after several crashes in Chesterfield

Chesterfield Police are investigating multiple crashes that sent several people to the hospital on Tuesday night.

One crash happened on Hull Street Road near Courthouse. Police say two vehicles were involved in the crash, and one person was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Another crash happened at Midlothian Turnpike and Providence Road. Two vehicles were also involved in that crash. Two people were sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No word on what led to the crashes or any charges at this time.

Police also responded to a pedestrian being struck on Hull Street Road Tuesday night.

