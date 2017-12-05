Suspicious package leads to evacuation of downtown Richmond YMCA

A suspicious package at the YMCA brought an area of downtown to an alarming halt.

About 100 people were evacuated from the building around 7 p.m. They were moved to the Jefferson hotel while the bomb squad went to work.

For about two hours, the bomb squad secured the suspicious package, x-rayed it and determined it wasn't an explosive.

It was actually a box of someone's personal belongings - that person showed up to claim it, right as police gave the all clear.

