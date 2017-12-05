Get it in writing: the dangers of not having a written contract

Jacqueline Gee paid for bigger doorways for her wheelchair. The project started out great, but there's a major disagreement over what those doors look like and how they work.More >>
Jacqueline Gee paid for bigger doorways for her wheelchair. The project started out great, but there's a major disagreement over what those doors look like and how they work.More >>
Several NBC12 viewers take action and send in donations after seeing Cassandra Winston's painful struggle to transport her 24-year-old child.More >>
Several NBC12 viewers take action and send in donations after seeing Cassandra Winston's painful struggle to transport her 24-year-old child.More >>
Retailers aren't the only ones hoping for your holiday dollars - scammers are out and really good this year.More >>
Retailers aren't the only ones hoping for your holiday dollars - scammers are out and really good this year.More >>
Mable Jones, the administrator for Jones & Jones Assisted Living Facility on Forest Hill Avenue in Richmond, is currently on probation after having her license suspended in June.More >>
Mable Jones, the administrator for Jones & Jones Assisted Living Facility on Forest Hill Avenue in Richmond, is currently on probation after having her license suspended in June.More >>
Richmond residents called 12 On Your Side after they went all day long without any running water at Mallard Green Apartments near the Richmond-Henrico line.More >>
Richmond residents called 12 On Your Side after they went all day long without any running water at Mallard Green Apartments near the Richmond-Henrico line.More >>