Man found not guilty by reason of insanity in hate crime case

A man accused of attacking a black woman in Chesterfield because of her race was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Matthew Ellis was arrested in May for attacking a woman who drove past him on Rivers Bend Boulevard.

Prosecutors argued it happened because of the victim's race, but two mental health professionals determined Ellis is bipolar and was in a manic state at the time of the attack.

He is being transferred to Central State Hospital pending a hearing next month.

