Man missing in Richmond may be in need of medication

The Richmond Police Department is searching for a 28-year-old man who may be without his medication.

Police say Baltimore J. Jacobs Jr. was last seen on Sunday, Nov. 19 after he told a family member he was going to a shelter on East Grace Street.

He was last seen wearing a black polo shirt and khaki pants.

Jacobs is a black man with black hair, brown eyes and a beard. He's about 6 feet tall and weights 170 pounds. Police say he suffers from a medical condition.

Anyone with information about Jacobs should call Major Crimes Detective W. Thompson at 804-646-3925 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

