Roundabout proposed for I-195/Laburnum Avenue area

The project is not slated to start until 2020. (Source: VDOT)

If you live on Richmond's Northside, the Virginia Department of Transportation wants to hear from you about a potential roundabout.

It's at the intersection of I-195 and Laburnum Avenue, an area that's heavily traveled. VDOT says a roundabout will make the area safer.

Right now if drivers are getting off of I-195, you need to yield to drivers making a left hand turn to get onto the highway. VDOT says turning this into a one-lane roundabout will make it easier.

"Traffic is busy," said George Chamberlin, who has lived off of Laburnum Avenue for more than a decade. "It can be real heavy morning, and evening rush hour is very heavy."

He says you need to pay extra attention near the entrance and exits to the highways.

"People get desperate to get through or they're in a hurry," said Chamberlin.

If the project moves forward, the area will be reduced to one lane as cars approach the roundabout and as they leave it.

"I don't have a problem with that," said Chamberlin. "I think the big thing is can they slow the people down and get them to pay a little attention. That's one of the big parts."

He hopes the set up is not like the roundabout near the AP Hill statue, just down the street.

"There accidents there all the time," he said. "Ambulances are there on a regular basis."

The price tag is close to $2.5 million and construction won't start until 2020. That's why VDOT wants to hear what neighbors think about it right now.

VDOT is holding a neighborhood meeting at Linwood Holton Elementary School at 1600 West Laburnum Ave. between 5 and 7 p.m. Thursday Dec. 7.

