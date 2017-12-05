Chesterfield Schools looking to hire more bus drivers

Chesterfield County Public Schools is looking to hire more bus drivers.

The Bus Driver Job Fair will be held on Friday, Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the North Courthouse Library, located at 325 Courthouse Road.

The starting hourly rate for a Chesterfield Schools bus driver is $14.27, and the school system will train and pay for approved bus drivers to earn a Commercial Driver's License (CDL).

Applicants will be available for full-time benefits once they begin training.

Here are the qualifications:

Applicants must be at least 21 years old with three years of driving experience.

A driving record that must not have more than -3 points within the last three years.

No DMV history of reckless driving or DUIs within the past five years.

No criminal history of felonies or Child Protective Services cases.

Those who want to apply can click here and search for "school bus driver." An application must be submitted online prior to the job fair.

Chesterfield Schools is also asking applicants to bring their driver's license to the job fair. For those who have lived out of state within the last five years, they must bring a driving record from the state they used to live in.

