Shaka Smart set for return to VCU

Shaka Smart makes his return to the Siegel Center on Tuesday as the head coach of Texas, but hasn't forgotten about the people who made his time at VCU memorable, based on his Monday remarks.More >>
Mike Rhoades and VCU meet Shaka Smart and Texas on Tuesday night. Rhoades and Smart are longtime friends, and the Rams' head coach says he and Smart root for each other, except for 40 minutes on Tuesday.More >>
Louisa head football coach Mark Fischer is getting his Lions ready for Saturday's state semifinal. He's also tackling cancer head on, and using his time to try and inspire others who are going through similar situations.More >>
The Monacan girls basketball team topped Hermitage, 79-41, to begin its season. With the graduation of many key contributors from the last three seasons, new stars look to be emerging for the Chiefs. Lindsay Estes paced them with 27 points and six rebounds in the win.More >>
