Shaka Smart set for return to VCU

Former VCU Rams coach Shaka Smart is back in Richmond, but this time on the opposing bench.

Smart, who is now head coach of the Texas Longhorns, led the Rams to its legendary Final Four run a few years ago.

While the Tuesday night game at the Siegel Center is sold out, tickets are being sold on Stub Hub for between $85 and $450.

Tip off is at 7 p.m., and NBC12's Marc Davis will provide updates throughout the night.

