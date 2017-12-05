Sugar Shack makes Star Wars doughnuts

Calling all Star Wars fans!

Sugar Shack made several Star Wars doughnuts, and you can start pre-ordering now. They will be available in a set of five for $12. Pre-ordering closes on Sunday, Dec. 10.

The doughnuts will be made available on Dec. 15. Those who do not want to pre-order can stop by Sugar Shack and pick some up that day.

The special doughnuts will only be available on Dec. 15 because that is when "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will be hitting theaters.

