TSA: 15 guns found at RIC security checkpoints this year

Fifteen guns have been found going through the security checkpoints at Richmond International Airport this year, which is eight more than last year, according to Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials.

In the latest incident, a Chesterfield man was arrested at Richmond International Airport on Monday after TSA officials found a loaded semi-automatic handgun in his carry-on bag.

A TSA officer at the checkpoint detected the 9 mm handgun. TSA officials say the gun was loaded with seven bullets, including one in the chamber.

TSA contacted the Richmond Airport Police, who then responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the firearm, and arrested the Midlothian man on state weapons charges.

Here is a list of the number of firearms TSA stopped from going through security at RIC:

2017: 15

2016: 10

2015: 7

2014: 7

2013: 7

The TSA is reminding everyone that weapons, including firearms, firearm parts, and ammunition, are not allowed in carry-on bags.

"Travelers who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to criminal charges from law enforcement and civil penalties from TSA of up to $12,000. A typical first offense results in a $3,000 civil penalty from TSA," officials said in a press release.

