Maymont mourns loss of beloved gray fox

Maymont is mourning the loss of Cane, a beloved gray fox, who was was 14 years old.

Maymont says Cane had arthritis in his legs and spine and was not responding well to medical care.

Cane, who arrived at Maymont in October 2003 when he was 6 months old, was euthanized on Nov. 29.

"Cane was a wonderful ambassador for Virginia wildlife here at Maymont," said Henry "Buz" Bireline, director of Habitats and the Nature Center. "We were always amused to see him lounging in the sun directly underneath his species identification sign, which he did often. It was almost like he was posing for pictures with his 'title' over his head."

Gray foxes in the wild live about one to two years and few live longer that six years, Maymont said. In captivity, the maximum life expectancy is about 12 years.

"His long life is a great credit to our animal keepers and veterinary staff who have worked hard to give him the best care throughout his life,” said Parke Richeson, Maymont executive director. "I'm really going to miss spotting those fuzzy ears peeking up over the wall on my walks among the wildlife habitats."

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12