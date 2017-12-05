Man faces attempted murder charge in November 2016 shooting

A Henrico man has been charged with attempted murder in a Richmond shooting that happened more than a year ago.

Police say Sedarius Robinson is responsible for the shooting that happened on East Ladies Mile Road and Delmont Street in November 2016. He also faces several firearms charges.

Robinson was once featured on NBC12's "Most Wanted Wednesday" segments as U.S. Marshals were looking for him.

Court records show Robinson has previously faced charges for weapons, drugs and trespassing.

