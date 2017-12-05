Finalists named for Dudley, Lanier awards

The finalists for the Dudley Award (best Division I college player in Virginia) and the Lanier Award (best small college player) have been announced.

The Dudley Award finalists are:

Tremaine Edmunds, Virginia Tech

Micah Kiser, University of Virginia

Kyle Lauletta, University of Richmond

The Lanier Award finalists are:

Josh Breece, Washington & Lee

Trenton Cannon, Virginia State University

Cam Johnson, Hampden-Sydney College

The winners will be published in Sunday's edition of the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

The Dudley and Lanier Award Banquet will be held at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10 at the Hilton Richmond Hotel, 12042 W. Broad St.

