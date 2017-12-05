Finalists named for Dudley, Lanier awards - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Finalists named for Dudley, Lanier awards

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

The finalists for the Dudley Award (best Division I college player in Virginia) and the Lanier Award (best small college player) have been announced. 

The Dudley Award finalists are: 

  • Tremaine Edmunds, Virginia Tech
  • Micah Kiser, University of Virginia
  • Kyle Lauletta, University of Richmond

The Lanier Award finalists are: 

  • Josh Breece, Washington & Lee
  • Trenton Cannon, Virginia State University
  • Cam Johnson, Hampden-Sydney College

The winners will be published in Sunday's edition of the Richmond Times-Dispatch. 

The Dudley and Lanier Award Banquet will be held at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10 at the Hilton Richmond Hotel, 12042 W. Broad St. 

