Police: Suspect robs victim at gunpoint in Chesterfield neighborhood

Chesterfield police have been investigating an armed robbery near Genito Road.

Police say the armed robbery happened around 3 a.m. on Tuesday in the 4700 block of Brookridge Road, located in the Great Oaks neighborhood.

The victim was robbed at gunpoint, and the suspect stole the victim's personal items, according to officers.

Police set up a perimeter and even had K-9s searching in the nearby Sunnybrook neighborhood.

