Man recovering in hospital after South Richmond shooting

A man is recovering in the hospital after a shooting broke out in Richmond's Southside.

The shooting happened on Ruffin Road, near Jefferson Davis Highway, around 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officers searched the area, and police were talking with potential witnesses at the scene.

Anyone who knows anything about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

