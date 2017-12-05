Pope Francis appoints next bishop of the Diocese of Richmond

Pope Francis has just appointed Barry Knestout as the next bishop of the Diocese of Richmond.

Knestout was the Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Washington. The replacement comes following the death of Bishop Francis Xavier DiLorenzo, who passed away on Aug. 17.

The Diocese of Richmond will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12