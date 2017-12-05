East Broad Street back open after gas leak - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

East Broad Street back open after gas leak

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

East Broad Street between Second and Third streets is back open after crews fixed a gas leak.

The road was shut down for a couple of hours early Tuesday morning.

