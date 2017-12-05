Chesterfield police warn residents about bank scam

"Williams Christmas Kids" has been giving toys to kids in need for decades, but this year has been a challenge, and they're not sure if they have enough toys to give away.More >>
"Williams Christmas Kids" has been giving toys to kids in need for decades, but this year has been a challenge, and they're not sure if they have enough toys to give away.More >>
Police say the armed robbery happened around 3 a.m. on Tuesday in the 4700 block of Brookridge Road, located in the Great Oaks neighborhood.More >>
Police say the armed robbery happened around 3 a.m. on Tuesday in the 4700 block of Brookridge Road, located in the Great Oaks neighborhood.More >>
Chesterfield police are warning residents about scammers targeting bank information.More >>
Chesterfield police are warning residents about scammers targeting bank information.More >>
For years, neighbors in the Deer Run area of Midlothian say they have been dealing with mail mix-ups and frustrating encounters with the United States Postal Service.More >>
For years, neighbors in the Deer Run area of Midlothian say they have been dealing with mail mix-ups and frustrating encounters with the United States Postal Service.More >>
Officials say Thomas G. Crump, of Disputanta, was traveling north when he veered across the southbound lanes and struck the pole.More >>
Officials say Thomas G. Crump, of Disputanta, was traveling north when he veered across the southbound lanes and struck the pole.More >>