Chesterfield police warn residents about bank scam

Chesterfield police are warning residents about scammers targeting bank information.

According to police, the scammers send people a text message, stating that their Visa card has been locked. The scammer also asks people to call 612-500-0976.

Officers say when people call the number, they get a recording that sounds official. It turns out the recording is coming from scammers.

A lot of people in Chesterfield say they have received this type of phone message from people posing as Wells Fargo.

If you receive this type of message, police are urging you to call your bank.

