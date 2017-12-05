Firefighters battle heavy flames, smoke at Richmond auto shop

Firefighters battled heavy flames and smoke at an auto shop early Tuesday morning.

Crews received a call to A & A Auto Sales on West Graham Road and Lombardy Street, near Brook Road, around 11:45 p.m. When they arrived, they found heavy flames and smoke billowing from the building. Several trucks were called to fight the fire, and firefighters had to cut through a garage door to get inside.

There was damage to the awning, and one of the windows above the door had the glass blown out.

There are also several power poles next to the auto garage. One of the power poles had wires that came down. The wires are still dangling on the ground.

The owner of the auto shop says he is very upset about what happened.

“Makes me really angry. I’ve been working a long time and this is my livelihood so I’ll be out of work for a while,” said Russell House, owner of the auto shop.

There is no word on what caused the fire, but Dominion came out to shut off the power. Fire officials have not said if anyone was hurt.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT- Fire at auto shop on W. Graham & Lombardy in #RVA. Extensive damage to back of building. Awning falling down and building charred. Fire dept cut hole in garage to get inside. No word on what caused fire. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/3GZLAXIkuZ — Allison Norlian (@AllisonNBC12) December 5, 2017

