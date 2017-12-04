Angry residents call out Charlottesville mayor following report on deadly rally

Trump's plans to curtail the strict protections on the sites have angered tribes and environmentalist groups who have vowed to sue to preserve the monuments.More >>
Trump's plans to curtail the strict protections on the sites have angered tribes and environmentalist groups who have vowed to sue to preserve the monuments.More >>
It's not going to be easy, but there's a chance we could get some snow in the Friday-Saturday time frame. Here's what we need for it to come together.More >>
It's not going to be easy, but there's a chance we could get some snow in the Friday-Saturday time frame. Here's what we need for it to come together.More >>
A heartbreaking account from a 7-year-old Petersburg boy who is frightened to return to school after he claims a classmate threatened to sexually assault him.More >>
A heartbreaking account from a 7-year-old Petersburg boy who is frightened to return to school after he claims a classmate threatened to sexually assault him.More >>
There were heated moments during Monday night's city council meeting in Charlottesville to discuss what went wrong during the deadly "Unite the Right" rally in August.More >>
There were heated moments during Monday night's city council meeting in Charlottesville to discuss what went wrong during the deadly "Unite the Right" rally in August.More >>
Michael and Annette Maguire of Bowling Green got married in June. They’d known each other for eight years. But when you hear what they recently learned you’ve got to wonder to yourself ‘What are the chances?’More >>
Michael and Annette Maguire of Bowling Green got married in June. They’d known each other for eight years. But when you hear what they recently learned you’ve got to wonder to yourself ‘What are the chances?’More >>
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>