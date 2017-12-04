Angry residents call out Charlottesville mayor following report on deadly rally

There were heated moments during Monday night's city council meeting in Charlottesville to discuss what went wrong during the deadly "Unite the Right" rally in August.

While city council questioned the team behind the report, the public got a chance to express their feelings - and they did not hold back.

Mayor Mike Signer: "I know ma'am--"

Angry resident: "It ain't 'you know' Mike!"

Signer: "But--"

Angry resident: "There's no such thing as you know! For you to say you apologize, you had every opportunity to apologize. You could have apologized before the report came out!"

That exchange happened between the mayor and a woman in the crowd, who said she was hit with tear gas during the rally. The report released Friday said the city failed to prepare, failed to communicate, and failed to protect the public.

Several speakers told city council the report also did not do enough to address racial problems in the city.

"Mr. Heaphy, as I told you Friday, you presented what amounts to a very comprehensive report - but it falls woefully short. You don't address the specific issue that brought the Nazis here in the first place, and that's racism," said resident Don Gathers.

Three people died in connection to the Unite the Right rally. Heather Heyer was killed when a car was driven into a crowd of protesters. State Police Lt. Jay Cullen and Trooper Pilot, Berke Bates died when their chopper crashed as they were responding to the rally.

