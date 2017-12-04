University condemns 'racist' bus ad

Bush said he believes the women who accused Trump of sexual assault or harassment, and he felt the need to write the op-ed following reports that the president had privately suggested that the "Access Hollywood" tape was not authentic.More >>
Bush said he believes the women who accused Trump of sexual assault or harassment, and he felt the need to write the op-ed following reports that the president had privately suggested that the "Access Hollywood" tape was not authentic.More >>
Trump's plans to curtail the strict protections on the sites have angered tribes and environmentalist groups who have vowed to sue to preserve the monuments.More >>
Trump's plans to curtail the strict protections on the sites have angered tribes and environmentalist groups who have vowed to sue to preserve the monuments.More >>
RPS interim Superintendent Tommy Kranz submitted his recommendation for the school division’s FY2018 Facilities Plan on Monday night.More >>
RPS interim Superintendent Tommy Kranz submitted his recommendation for the school division’s FY2018 Facilities Plan on Monday night.More >>
It's not going to be easy, but there's a chance we could get some snow in the Friday-Saturday time frame. Here's what we need for it to come together.More >>
It's not going to be easy, but there's a chance we could get some snow in the Friday-Saturday time frame. Here's what we need for it to come together.More >>
Picture this: A man is admitted to the hospital, unconscious, with a history of serious health problems and a high blood alcohol level. He has no identification and no family with him. On his chest, he has a tattoo: "Do Not Resuscitate." What would you do? It sounds like a worst-case-scenario question from a medical ethics course, but it really happened recently at a Florida hospital. A newly published study in The New England Journal of Medicine explored the eth...More >>
Picture this: A man is admitted to the hospital, unconscious, with a history of serious health problems and a high blood alcohol level. He has no identification and no family with him. On his chest, he has a tattoo: "Do Not Resuscitate." What would you do? It sounds like a worst-case-scenario question from a medical ethics course, but it really happened recently at a Florida hospital. A newly published study in The New England Journal of Medicine explored the eth...More >>
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>
The 18-year-old said he has molested children since he was 10 years old.More >>
The 18-year-old said he has molested children since he was 10 years old.More >>
Michael and Annette Maguire of Bowling Green got married in June. They’d known each other for eight years. But when you hear what they recently learned you’ve got to wonder to yourself ‘What are the chances?’More >>
Michael and Annette Maguire of Bowling Green got married in June. They’d known each other for eight years. But when you hear what they recently learned you’ve got to wonder to yourself ‘What are the chances?’More >>
One 8-year-old is dead and another child injured in Gaffney after being attacked by multiple dogs on Friday.More >>
One 8-year-old is dead and another child injured in Gaffney after being attacked by multiple dogs on Friday.More >>
Medical experts warn that the upcoming flu season could be more severe because of the vaccine's ineffectiveness.More >>
Medical experts warn that the upcoming flu season could be more severe because of the vaccine's ineffectiveness.More >>
A Pennsylvania man is in jail under a $10 million bond after he was arrested in November by New Hanover County detectives during one of the largest narcotics busts in county history.More >>
A Pennsylvania man is in jail under a $10 million bond after he was arrested in November by New Hanover County detectives during one of the largest narcotics busts in county history.More >>
The investigation and search for the woman’s remains reopened because of recent leads.More >>
The investigation and search for the woman’s remains reopened because of recent leads.More >>
Hours after UGA’s win over Auburn in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta, two players on the Georgia Bulldogs football team have been arrested.More >>
Hours after UGA’s win over Auburn in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta, two players on the Georgia Bulldogs football team have been arrested.More >>